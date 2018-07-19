CLOSE
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think

It isn't Young Joc.

'Ferrari Karlie' Single Release Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Karlie Redd finally found a man to put a ring on it (and it’s not Young Joc).

The mystery man, who goes by Arkansas Mo on Instagram, proposed at Karlie’s single release party for her song Ferrari Karlie last night and all of Karlie’s reality TV friends were there to capture the unexpected moment.

Karlie flashed the impressive rock on Instagram while giving us a better look at her fiancé.

#PressPlay: #KarlieRedd gives us a better glance at her rock 💍👀

Little is known about the grilled up guy whose apparently captured Karlie’s heart, but we’re sure we’ll see more of Mr. Mo on LHHATL. She sho’ knows how to keep a story line.

Karlie recently broke up with super producer Sean Garrett.

Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

