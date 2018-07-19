Regsiter To Win Tix To The MLS-All Star Concert ft. 2 Chainz & Cheat Codes

“2 Chainz is coming home to the ATL for a FREE concert and you won’t want to miss out. The Atlanta native and hip hop sensation headlines the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Sunday, July 29 at Historic Fourth Ward Park, along with opening act Cheat Codes and local icon Fonsworth Bentley as emcee. It’s all part of MLS All-Star Week coming to Atlanta. Register for the FREE 2 Chainz show and grab your tickets while they last to see the MLS All-Stars take on Juventus at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.”

Register here

