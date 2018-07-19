Why Karlie Redd In Keeping Her Fiancé Under Wraps [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
07.19.18
Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the entertainment news! Karlie Redd has officially found her man and he recently proposed at a party. Gary mentioned that she hasn’t said much about him because when people know too much the men run away.

Tiffany Haddish is also making headlines after her ex-husband has decided to sue her as well as Simon & Schuster. She wrote a book last year and talked about getting hit by him and he feels those are allegations. He wants a million dollars, but he might not get it. Eve revealed on “The Talk” that she doesn’t like wearing jean shorts because of her booty.

