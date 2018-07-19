Why Jay-Z Is Not Feeing The Mayor Of Philadelphia [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.19.18
Made In America Festival fans, watch out because the show my be moving. Jay-Z spoke about things between the festival and Mayor Jim Kenny not liking certain aspects of it. Some think that this situation is racially motivated and Jay-Z might be taking the festival to another city.

Shiggy the creator of “In My Feelings” challenge was allegedly paid by Drake $250,000. He mentioned that Drake hasn’t paid him anything, but more people know who he is because of it. Shiggy was spotted at the ESPY’s and wanted to take a picture with Ciara and Russell Wilson tried to get in it. Headkrack mentioned that Russell looked sad about it, but wasn’t phased.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Why Jay-Z Is Not Feeing The Mayor Of Philadelphia [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

