CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is The Only Thing That Pops Up

Trump The Idiot, According To Google

0 reads
Leave a comment
Limited Edition Marchesa/NFL Collaboration Launch

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

In a cruel twist of comedy, protestors have figured out a way to rig Google Image search so that when you look up the word “Idiot,” images of Donald Trump pop up. And only Donald Trump.

RELATED: Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins On Trump Traffis: “[They] Couldn’t Have Come At A Worst Time”

RELATED: You Must Be Crazy: Black Republican Tim Scott Praises Trump On Foreign Policy

According to The Guardian, the Google Images association between Trump and the word “idiot” began after British demonstrators used the Green Day song “American Idiot” in huge and forceful protests against Trump during his visit to the U.K. last week.

It’s a kind of protest known as “Google bombing” and for the first time in a while, Trump is topping Google Images — for all the reasons he probably doesn’t want to top it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is The Only Thing That Pops Up was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is The Only Thing That Pops Up

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close