T.I. Tells What All Of His Kids Are Up To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

T.I. is not only a successful rapper and business man, but an amazing father. He spoke to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the possibilities of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” coming back and we will have to wait and see if that happens. T.I. also mentioned that even though people are rooting for him and Tiny they need not worry about them.

Messiah Harris is going to college and Neek Neek Harris will be releasing new music soon and is looking for a house. Major Harris is going to the 6th grade, King Harris is going to high school and about to enter the music industry. Heiress Harris is trying to potty train herself.

T.I. is so proud of all of his kids, but wants them to work hard just like he did. While on the show he also discussed the NFL, Superbowl in Atlanta and acting.

