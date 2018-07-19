Why Stevie J & Faith Evans’ Marriage Is So Surprising [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Stevie J and Faith Evans nearly broke the internet by getting married. The two went to Las Vegas and tied the knot and fans can’t believe it. They dated in the past, but Faith mentioned a long time ago they would just be friends.

Chance The Rapper the other day said he would have no new album coming out and then shocked everyone by releasing some songs. Headkrack likes all of them and can’t wait to hear more. D.R.A.M. also surprised fans with an album and if you didn’t know all this new music is really making our year!

