Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley was cracking up about a commercial with Ray Lewis and a bear. He almost couldn’t do the Prank Call because he was crying. Ray is running down the field and then a bear comes to promote Old Spice.
Rickey then called a woman as Bernice Jenkins and talked to her about her husband promising her grandbaby a dog. The lady had no idea what she was talking about and Bernice said that her baby is crying and that she’s ready to slap someone. The woman told her to call 911 beforehand because she’s not going to make it. You won’t believe her reaction when she finds out it’s a prank.
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Makes A Prank Call For Viagara [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 26 Women React To Faith Evans Admitting She Ate Biggie’s Booty
- Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of XXXTentacion
- Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless Romantic” On ‘The Tonight Show’
- According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With Kanye West Are In The Works
- Do You Remember?: Twista “Slow Jamz” Feat. Jamie Foxx & Kanye West [VIDEO]
- Register To Win Tix To The MLS-All Star Concert ft. 2 Chainz & Cheat Codes
- Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying ‘Africa Won The World Cup’
- 2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap House From Demolition, Compares It To The Statue Of Liberty
- Why Jay-Z Is Not Feeing The Mayor Of Philadelphia [EXCLUSIVE]
- Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014)1 of 15
2. Bernice Jenkins In The StudioSource:TV One 2 of 15
3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera3 of 15
4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"4 of 15
5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"5 of 15
6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi6 of 15
7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"7 of 15
8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover8 of 15
9. Bernice Jenkins9 of 15
10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins10 of 15
11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"11 of 15
12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show"12 of 15
13. Bernice Jenkins13 of 15
14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements14 of 15
15. Bernice Jenkins onstage15 of 15
Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com