GG Music: Fain Carter Is A Man Of Many Talents

The writer and producer is looking to return to the Billboard charts.

Faincarter - Like Oh

Indianapolis artist Fain Carter is carrying the momentum of collabs with Cyhi The Prince and Kxng Crooked into summer 18, and he’s aiming to reach the Billboard charts for the second time in his career.

Check out his latest release, “Like Oh,” below.

