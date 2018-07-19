CLOSE
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying ‘Africa Won The World Cup’

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Premiere

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

As the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah‘s job is to make sarcastic statements while speaking on the obvious truths of what’s happening in politics.

 

Usually people know not to take the comedian’s jokes too serious, but apparently, the French Ambassador, Gerard Araud, didn’t get the memo.

 

Araud wrote Noah a disgruntled letter about a joke the host made, saying that Africa won the world cup, because, well, they kinda did:

Noah read the letter out loud to his audience during a Daily Show commercial and responded to the Ambassador’s disdain with class, character and a little bit of comedy:

 

Right on, Trevor!

 

What are your thoughts on Trevor Noah’s comments? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying ‘Africa Won The World Cup’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

