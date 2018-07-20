EXCLUSIVE: Tamia Performs An Awesome Acapella Version Of “Almost’ [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 07.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tamia’s angelic voice has always been able to set the mood and make the crowd feel something special.

Thursday evening at WTLC’s Summer Seduction at the Pavilion was no different as Tamia sang one of her hit sings “Almost” but in a beautiful acapella version, as WTLC listeners listened and sang along!

RELATED: Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

RELATED: Meet & Greet Photos | Biz Markie

Watch the full video of Tamia’s a cappella performance above!

2018 Summer Seduction M&G Photos- Tamia

Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

15 photos Launch gallery

Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

Continue reading Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

Check out exclusive photos from Tamia's Meet & Greet at WTLC's Summer Seduction at the Pavilion!

EXCLUSIVE: Tamia Performs An Awesome Acapella Version Of “Almost’ [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close