Everything Shannon Sharpe says and does is funny and has the potential to go viral.

After bragging about his Black and his Yak on national television with a du-rag on, the Undisputed host has unintentionally been making us laugh ever since.

The new viral Shannon Sharpe moment making it’s rounds on the Internet is of the former NFL player repeating “that ain’t no problem” in a country, high pitched voice.

These “that aint no problem” tweets got me rollin 😭😭😭 — KE. (@Purp2G00D) July 17, 2018

the “that aint no problem” tweets so funny😂 — gabby. (@kvckrvcks) July 20, 2018

And trust us, it’s funnier than the last time he went viral.

Bill collector: so you will make a payment tomorrow? My lying ass:pic.twitter.com/goUt46UoPU — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) July 19, 2018

Popeyes: Its gonna be a 10 minute wait for spicy Me: pic.twitter.com/yKRp5lJaHA — Mani Fresh (@QueenCey_) July 17, 2018

Hit the flip for more.

LOL: Shannon Sharpe Is A Meme Again And Every Single One Is Funny AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: