CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Shannon Sharpe Is A Meme Again And Every Single One Is Funny AF

3 reads
Leave a comment
6th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Everything Shannon Sharpe says and does is funny and has the potential to go viral.

After bragging about his Black and his Yak on national television with a du-rag on, the Undisputed host has unintentionally been making us laugh ever since.

The new viral Shannon Sharpe moment making it’s rounds on the Internet is of the former NFL player repeating “that ain’t no problem” in a country, high pitched voice.

And trust us, it’s funnier than the last time he went viral.

Hit the flip for more.

LOL: Shannon Sharpe Is A Meme Again And Every Single One Is Funny AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading LOL: Shannon Sharpe Is A Meme Again And Every Single One Is Funny AF

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close