Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B, Stole From The Oscars & More

Denzel Washington can’t stop talking about Cardi B. On the latest episode of Jamie Foxx’s Off Script he sits down w/ the legendary two time Oscar Award winner to promote his new movie Equalizer 2.

Man I love Denzel. This is gold! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2BQ3m5tnxs — Juice (@OJTheKing) July 20, 2018

During the conversation Denzel raves about how much he loves Cardi B, he sings a scene from Goodfellas and reveals that he stole some food and a flower arrangement from the Academy Awards after he lost to Sean Connery.

I’m leaving here with something. True story. Check out the episode above. Equalizer 2 is in theaters everywhere today.

