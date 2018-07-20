CLOSE
Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B, Stole From The Oscars & More

Denzel Washington can’t stop talking about Cardi B. On the latest episode of Jamie Foxx’s Off Script he sits down w/ the legendary two time Oscar Award winner to promote his new movie Equalizer 2.

During the conversation Denzel raves about how much he loves Cardi B, he sings a scene from Goodfellas and reveals that he stole some food and a flower arrangement from the Academy Awards after he lost to Sean Connery.

I’m leaving here with something. True story. Check out the episode above. Equalizer 2 is in theaters everywhere today.

Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B, Stole From The Oscars & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

