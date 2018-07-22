CLOSE
Offset’s Lawyer Says Rapper Is Being Targeted By Cops

Does the Migos rapper's lawyer have a point, though?

Offset got arrested riding all types of dirty, allegedly. However, the Migos rapper’s lawyer is asserting that his client is being targeted by law enforcement. 

Reports TMZ:

Attorney Drew Findling tells TMZ … his client broke NO LAWS, and cops used a lane change as a thinly veiled excuse to try and take the rapper down.

Findling, who also reps Gucci ManeKatt Williams and Trippie Redd, tells us, “It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry.”

Findling goes on … “Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity … and that is a sad statement.”

We certainly don’t think Offset is a menace to society. But make sure youre on point if you’re a felon and in a car with someone with a firearm.

If his assistant was indeed licensed, then his lawyer has a very valid point.

However, getting (allegedly) bagged with the weed? With a newborn at home, the stakes are higher. Ya gotta do better, bruh.

