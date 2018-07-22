Offset Arrested In Georgia On Marijuana And Gun Possession Charges

Uh oh! It looks like Cardi B’s husband Offset has found himself in some legal trouble.

The Migos rapper was arrested after a traffic stop in Jonesboro, Georgia on Friday afternoon just ten days after the birth of his daughter Kulture.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Offset, also known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was driving a 2014 Porsche 911 Carerra after he allegedly made an improper lane change. As the local police approached his vehicle, they claimed they smelled marijuana and while conducteding a full-on search, the officers found three handguns, about an ounce of marijuana and $107,000 in cash.

The 26-year-old was later charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and an improper lane change.

Offset was held at the Clayton County Jail on a $17,000 bond, which has been posted, his lawyer Drew Findling told PEOPLE. Findling stressed that his client is innocent of any wrong doing.

“He did not commit any traffic offense and he certainly was not in possession of any weapons. This was an improper arrest and I believe in his innocence.”

Findling added: “[Offset’s] holding up as best he can considering the circumstances and knows he has not broken any laws. He is going to have his day in court.”

Most importantly, Offset’s main priority is his family.

“[Offset] is concerned, very concerned, about [Cardi B],” he said. “Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children.”

Speaking of Cardi, she took to social media to defend her man and let everyone know he is safe and at home with her and their daughter. In two posts, that appear to be deleted, the “Be Careful” took a pic of Offset with her with the word “Home” plastered across it. In another post, she folks know that despite what the media has been reporting, Offset is no longer on probation.

Findling told TMZ that Offset’s arrest was nothing more than plain old racial profiling.

“It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry,” he said.

“Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity … and that is a sad statement.”

Offset Arrested In Georgia On Marijuana And Gun Possession Charges was originally published on hellobeautiful.com