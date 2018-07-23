CLOSE
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned Outside Of Her Office

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter-protesters supporting Waters.

A white supremacist group called the Oath Keepers planned to protest outside of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) office in South Los Angeles on Thursday. The Oath Keepers promoted the protest online, but only two of its cowardly members showed up and quickly sped off when they were met with a diverse group of counter-protesters.

“The vehicle, occupied by two men who appeared to be white, was stopped by the crowd,” ABC News reported. “Some marchers opened the doors and one grabbed the flag flying on a pole in the bed of the truck, which sped off.”

Although this was a crowd of peaceful protesters who were countering hate, conservatives outlets were only focusing on one thing — the flag that was pulled from the racist’s truck was an American flag and it was burned.

The “flag was stepped on and lit on fire as someone stoked the flames,” ABC News reported. “A few people cheered and someone yelled, ‘This is not the American flag, this is their flag.’”

Maxine Waters has now spoken out about the flag being burned.

“While most of those counter-protesters remained peaceful, I have learned that there were others in attendance who were not necessary from the 43rd District, but who nevertheless participated as counter-porters not so much in support of me, but to seek press attention in furtherance of their own agendas,” she said in a statement.

She also added: “While I do not agree with torching the flag as a form of protest, I understand the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to this form of free expression.”

See her full statement below:

It’s still fascinating how Waters has been one of the few Democrats out there on the front-lines while nearly everyone else — like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi — are simply complaining from their social media handles.

