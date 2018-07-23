It’s been a rough weekend for some rappers. Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after allegedly being pistol whipped, robbed and kidnapped. Headkrack mentioned there has been several different stories and none of them are the same.
6ix9ine also said that the robbers threatened to kill him and went in his home and stole over $750,000 worth of jewelry. He allegedly was able to escape, jump in a random persons care and call 911. The same day the video with him and Nicki Minaj was released. Offset was also arrested for having a gun, weed and other things in his car.
Why Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Story About Getting Pistol Whipped Is Hard To Believe [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com