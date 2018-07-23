Black Tony Gets Jumped For Falsely Representing Omega Psi Phi! [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work and called Rickey Smiley crying. He tried to surprise Rickey at Conclave in New Orleans, but he disrespected Omega Psi Phi by wearing Rickey’s boots and shirt of the organization. Rickey has warned Black Tony about this before and now his top lip is swollen.
Black Tony also mentioned that he had new gold teeth in and now one is missing. Rickey told him never try to represent the fraternity again because the same thing will happen. All Black Tony could do was cry even though Rickey said he would find out who did it.
