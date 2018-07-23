Black Tony Gets Jumped For Falsely Representing Omega Psi Phi! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony didn’t come to work and called Rickey Smiley crying. He tried to surprise Rickey at Conclave in New Orleans, but he disrespected Omega Psi Phi by wearing Rickey’s boots and shirt of the organization. Rickey has warned Black Tony about this before and now his top lip is swollen.

Black Tony also mentioned that he had new gold teeth in and now one is missing. Rickey told him never try to represent the fraternity again because the same thing will happen. All Black Tony could do was cry even though Rickey said he would find out who did it.

RELATED: Black Tony Talks About Dating Angela Simmons On The Low [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Blames Mike Mike For Missing Work [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Atlanta Greek Picnic Step Show

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Black Tony Gets Jumped For Falsely Representing Omega Psi Phi! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close