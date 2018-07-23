CLOSE
Watch: T.I., Terrence Howard & More Star In Hurricane Katrina Heist Movie 'Cut Throat City'

This should be interesting.

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

A new take on Hurricane Katrina is sure to cause some excitement for moviegoers thanks to Cut Throat City. 

The RZA-directed movie will follow four friends who return to New Orleans after the 2005 natural disaster. With their childhood home ruined and job prospects low, the four decide to arrange a huge casino heist.

The flick will star The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore and All Eyez on Me‘s Demetrius Shipp Jr., as well as T.I., Wesley Snipes and Terrence Howard. You can check out the action-packed trailer for yourself below and let us know if you’re here for this fresh take on a controversial subject. The flick is set to hit theaters in 2019!

was originally published on globalgrind.com

