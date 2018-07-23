CLOSE
Singer Tank And Zena Foster Get Married In Los Angeles

Tank turned in his player card.

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Love is in the air this summer and celebrity couples are jumping the broom by the flock. R&B crooner Tank tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Zena Foster over the weekend.

In a ceremony that reportedly hosted about 200 guests, the TGT member said “I do” to his daughter’s mother at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles. A-list of celebrities including Kelly Rowland, Floyd Mayweather and Michael B. Jordan, with Jamie Foxx serving as one of the groomsmen, were in attendance. The comedian reportedly also seized the moment to provide some comedic relief.

Tank kept things in the family within regards to the rest of his wedding party with his 10-year-old daughter Zoey serving as a junior bridesmaid and their 3-year-old son Zion as the ring bearer.

In an interview with People Magazine a couple of days ahead of the big day the singer-songwriter talked about his nuptials. “This day represents the beginning of forever. To find the person you lost once before and having the opportunity to make sure that doesn’t happen again is everything.”

The couple met almost twenty years but went their separate ways after having their daughter. In 2014 Tank and Zena gave it another shot and have not looked back since. “I think we both ended up having to go through our own personal journeys,” he shared. “In my mind I thought I’d never even go out on a date with this woman ever again in life. And then one day I look up and we’re living together and we’ve got another baby on the way and we’re in love again. It’s just one of those things where we just couldn’t fight it.”

