Issa Rae Says Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ Looks At Life Without Lawrence

Looks like Jay Ellis, who plays the character, won't be coming back to the show this coming season.

77th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Issa Rae and her hit HBO series Insecure has become a much-needed glimpse into the lives of young Black professionals all through the lens of dating, love, and relationships of all sorts. Rae appears to be shifting the focus of her character away from love interest Lawrence and instead will broaden the story without him.

Vulture exclusively reports:

There’s a good chance that Jay Ellis won’t return for Insecure’s third season. Fans witnessed Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence’s (Ellis) crushing good-bye at the end of season two when Lawrence discovered Issa’s relationship with Daniel (Y’lan Noel), and going by this new teaser, he’s nowhere to be seen in season three. The hive may be up in arms over the decision, but Issa Rae and showrunner Prentice Penny aren’t concerned.

“No, I don’t care!” Rae tells Vulture at Insecure Fest in L.A., regarding potential fan reactions. “We want to stay as true to life as possible. They had a great conversation at the end of season two and it was just about like, hey, she’s moving on Daniel, sometimes we have those conversations,” Rae says. “You never see the exes again. And it’s okay! You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

Of all the varying storylines in Insecure, the Issa-Lawrence saga was one of the most involved. It will be interesting to see the show move on without Jay Ellis, the actor behind Lawrence.

Photo: WENN

Issa Rae Says Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ Looks At Life Without Lawrence was originally published on hiphopwired.com

