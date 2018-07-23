Ciara Invites Fans To “Level Up” With Her In New Internet Dance Challenge

Tired of Shiggy’s #InMyFeelingsChallenge? Ciara has a new one for you to get involved with to help promote her dance-heavy new single “Level Up.”

It’s been a while since the princess of crunk&B blessed her fans with new music before she decided to drop the J.R. Rotem-produced single with a well-choreographed video initiating her comeback earlier this week. To get the promotional train rolling Ciara took to her Instagram page to kick off the #LevelUpChallenge. In the IG clip, sporting a robe and head scarf she calls on fans “join in on the fun” and to hit the choreographed dance moves Paris Goebel, and herself came up with for the video that Goebel also directed and edited.

So far it looks to be catching on as Ciara has been sharing videos from fans who took the pop-singer up on her challenge.

It’s indeed lit. Now the big question is can Ciara get Russell Wilson to do the challenge? He already did the #InMyFeelingsChallenge with his lovely wife while on their honeymoon. It would be eye-opening and dope on his part to support his boo by making an attempt at her challenge. He’s got a good instructor to help him master the choreography. For more videos from the #LevelUpChallenge hit the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

