Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This…

Jada Pinkett-Smith reminded us what a fabulous and fly 46-year-old body looks like.

USA - Focus premiere in Los Angeles

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Will Smith’s Instagram page is the best place on social media and if you’re not following him, here’s all the reasons you should.

This weekend, Will posted a social media clip of the Smith family spending quality time together and Jada Pinkett au naturel with her hair flying around.

#QualityTime

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Jada was caught off-guard, but wouldn’t let herself go out like that. The 46-year-old “Red Talk Table” host posted this bikini clad photo on her Instagram, reminding us how great she looks!

Go ‘head!

Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

