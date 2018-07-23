Media Ignoring Minneapolis Teen Who Posted Haunting Message On Facebook And Found Dead Hours Later

On Sunday, July 22, Nathan D. Hampton of Minneapolis, Minnesota posted on Facebook “Watch the company you keep.” Hours later, he was found shot and killed.
The Star Tribune reports Hampton attended a kickball tournament with nearly 400 other people by a north Minneapolis park. Gunfire rang out and officers arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. and “found Hampton not breathing and with no pulse.” CPR was attempted, but he was taken to a local hospital and died shortly thereafter.
The Star Tribune reports, “No arrests have been announced, nor have police pointed to a motive for the killing.”
His sister, Ella Hampton, told The Star Tribune, “That was my little bro, man. I literally talked to him a couple of days ago. He was 20, turning 21 next month. … He was smart, athletic, real funny. He was very motivational, gave the best advice for any situation you were going through in your life at the moment. He was loyal to the ones he loved dearly.” She also said she has received “a lot of calls from close family and friends of his.”
Sadly, there has been little to no media coverage on this tragic killing of Nathan D. Hampton, which is often the case when it comes to the lives of young Black people in America. We hope there is a thorough investigation and, most importantly, justice.
Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Nathan D. Hampton. Rest in power, Nathan.
