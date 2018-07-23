CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Torrey Smith Expecting Baby No. 3 [PHOTOS]

2 reads
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

NFL star and former Baltimore Ravens player Torrey Smith is expecting another baby and this time it’s a girl!

The football player recruited his two sons and took to social media to share the big news with a boxing theme for “round three.” His wife, Chanel Smith, also posted a video for the reveal (see below).

The beautiful married couple is no stranger to epic reveals. Remember the Prego spaghetti sauce pic?

Peep the new flicks…

Slowly embracing this girl mama thing. I’m terrified y’all 😂😂

A post shared by Chanel Smith (@chanelsmith_22) on

 

@TorreySmithWR and @ChanelSmith_22 are expecting baby no. 3! Details at 92Q.com 🤰👶

A post shared by 92Q (@92qjamsbmore) on

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING:

Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram

19 photos Launch gallery

Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram

Continue reading Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram

Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram

[caption id="attachment_2878855" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page to prove it! Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the ‘Gram baby-style.

Torrey Smith Expecting Baby No. 3 [PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close