Interesting Info About Pusha T’s Celebrity Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.23.18
Gary With Da Tea is talking all about Pusha T’s wedding that happened this past weekend. He married his longtime girlfriend, Virginia Williams and the wedding looked gorgeous. Pharrell Williams was his best man and stars in attendance were Trey Songz, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and many more.

Kim and Kanye at Pusha T's wedding this weekend.

Nicki Minaj is also making headlines after releasing her video with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Fans don’t like the fact that she’s working with him and some say they won’t even buy her music. Headkrack mentioned that she’s trying to work with whoever is popular right now because her album didn’t do well.

Pusha T & Virginia Williams' Beautiful Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]

Pusha T & Virginia Williams' Beautiful Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]

Pusha T & Virginia Williams' Beautiful Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]

