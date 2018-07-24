Rickey Smiley Shares How Pledging Omega Psi Phi “Changed My Entire Life” [EXCLUSIVE]

07.24.18
Rickey Smiley loves being apart of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He recently spoke about the amazing time he had at the 81st Annual Grand Conclave in New Orleans and how he met so many amazing men. Being apart of this organization Rickey said, “Changed my entire life.”

He met men that turned into father figures, brothers, sons, cousins and so much more. Rickey also spoke about so many men have mentored him and he’s mentored as well. Going to college was one of the best experiences he’s ever had and spoke about being apart of fraternities and sororities while in college.

Rickey encourages you to know if you didn’t do it in college you can do it now. The need positive, hard working people like you that want to help. Rickey believes that the experience is life changing and if you want it then you should go after it and become a member.

