CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Only Two Guys Left: Fans Hilariously React To The Bachelorette’s Fantasy Suite Episode

Did you tune in?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Last night, fans of The Bachelorette watched intently as Becca gave out Fantasy Suite invites and sent one unlucky fella home. If you were watching, you know it was Jason who didn’t quite cut it and whew chile, the heartbreak. He will be missed, but we’re hoping Becca’s in good hands with Blake and Garrett still in the running.

Hit the flip to see the funniest and best reactions to last night’s episode. But first, a moment of silent for some of the good men who were sent home throughout the season…charge it to the game.

Only Two Guys Left: Fans Hilariously React To The Bachelorette’s Fantasy Suite Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Only Two Guys Left: Fans Hilariously React To The Bachelorette’s Fantasy Suite Episode

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close