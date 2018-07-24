It’s perfectly healthy to live life on your own terms and not give AF what folks have to say about you — but some people take YOLO too far.

Like 34-year old Eric Stagno who was arrested on Sunday at a Planet Fitness in New Hampshire, after gymgoers allegedly caught him exercising butt naked and doing random poses on a yoga mat.

His excuse for being exposed at the famous gym? Stagno told officials that he thought he’d get away with it because the gym considers itself a “judgement-free zone” — a hilarious reference to the gym’s slogan.

A naked man at Planet Fitness defended his choice, saying he thought it was a "judgement-free zone." https://t.co/5c5q2DEWDB — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 24, 2018

Meanwhile at Planet Fitness Judgement Free Zone pic.twitter.com/FUURfw4JMy — DKT (@darleneturner53) July 24, 2018

A man was arrested this past week at Planet Fitness. When the police got there, he was as in a yoga pose naked and refused to stop saying that it was a “judgement free zone”! I mean….he’s got a point! — Benton Blount (@bentonblount) July 24, 2018

According to reports, he was released on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21. And be sure to wipe down the equipment the next time you step foot in a Planet Fitness, cause

Nude Man Arrested At Planet Fitness Has The Best (And Worst) Excuse For Being Nakey was originally published on globalgrind.com

