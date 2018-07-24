Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Her Meme Moment | Extra Butter

Entertainment News
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Mission Impossible Fallout is really good and this time around our boy Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker, who was hand-picked by Angela Bassett‘s character head of the CIA Erica Sloan, to prevent a disaster of epic proportions.

I sat down with Angela Bassett in Paris, France to discuss her new movie Mission Impossible Fallout starring Tom Cruise. During the interview, we talked about her box office success, her hit show 911 and what would happen if her husband moved on to date someone who looks just like her.

Watch this fun interview and remember Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters everywhere July 27th.

Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Her Meme Moment | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Her Meme Moment | Extra Butter

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close