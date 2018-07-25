CLOSE
So We Know Its Real: Stevie J Tatted Faith Evans’ Name On This Part Of His Body

Faith Evans and Stevie J

Source: therealfaithevans/Instagram / Faith Evans/Instagram

Stevie J Gets Faith Evans’ Initials Tattooed on His Face

Last week news surfaced that Stevie J and Faith Evans had tied the knot. The two reportedly got married in Las Vegas after applying for a marriage license.

 

A photo and video are circulating social media of Stevie J showing off some ink to commemorate the new union between himself and Faith.Steebie flashed a tattoo which features Evans’ initials on the side of his face next to his ear.  Stevie J tweeted a photo of the initials tattoo with the caption “All I desire to hear in my world. #FaithReneeJordan.”

Are Steevie & Faith #RelationshipGoals

