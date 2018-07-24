Let’s keep it funky.

There’s plenty of White people out there who are scared of Black people when we get down to the nitty-gritty.

The amount of ridiculous White folks who’ve called the police on Black people alone is saddening.

In light of all this, comedian Gerald Huston decided to play on White people’s fears (and people’s scare factor in general) with a hilarious football prank. Peep the results below!

Hey, it’s not him…it’s them.

Funnyyy: This Black Guy Randomly Scares White People In The Most Hilarious Way was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: