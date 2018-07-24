CLOSE
Schooled: Elders Hilariously React To Childish Gambino Lyrics

A breakdown.

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, has taken on many genres throughout his career — almost to the point where if you’re not familiar with his work, you can find yourself very confused.

So imagine if our elder folks were trying to understand Childish. In a hilarious video from the REACT channel, they try to explain some of Gambino’s hit songs and the results are funny, but also different than what you might expect. Check out the older folks analysis below and let us know if they hit the head on the nail!

Schooled: Elders Hilariously React To Childish Gambino Lyrics

