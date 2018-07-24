CLOSE
Proteck The Queen: Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Possible Anthrax Package

Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

Just hours after Donald Trump took the time out to attack Maxine Waters yet again, the Representative received a mysterious package to her office, which forced everyone to evacuate the building.

According to TMZ, the package has been labeled as Anthrax and a hazmat team is on the scene checking it out. The scary incident also comes on the heels of Ms. Waters receiving death threats for going hard against the Trump campaign and ” advocating public protests and demonstrations” against them.

Officials are still investigating the package. Meanwhile, Trump is still out here slandering the Queen’s name.

Luckily Ms. Waters has reclaimed her time. We’ll keep you posted on the latest of this developing story.

