Ariana Grande & More Wish Demi Lovato Well After Her Reported Overdose

27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Love and well-wishes are flooding Twitter as celebrities continue to learn about Demi Lovato‘s reported overdose.

According to TMZ, the Lovato is being treated at a hospital near her Hollywood Hills home after being rushed to the emergency room.

Lovato has been open about her struggle with addiction and celebrated six years of sobriety back in March. Just last month, she shared that she had relapsed in her song, “Sober.”

