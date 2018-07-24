Just last night A$AP Rocky dropped a duet clip with his mans and ‘em, Tyler, The Creator, but if you thought Rocky would enjoy the rest of the week off, think again.

Linking up with fellow A$AP Mob member Twelvyy and KEY! for the visual to “Crazy Brazy,” Pretty Flacko and ‘em find themselves turning up in a mental institution where the men are nuts and the women are too but seem sexually uninhibited.

Going from the crazy building to the beach, Lil Duval hooks up with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy to live his best life in Cali for the comedic clip to “Smile B*tch.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Baka Not Nice, A$AP Ant, and more.

A$AP ROCKY FT. A$AP TWELVYY & KEY! – “CRAZY BRAZY”

LIL DUVAL FT. SNOOP DOGG & BALL GREEZY – “SMILE B*TCH”

BAKA NOT NICE – “JUNIOR HIGH”

A$AP ANT – “LUCKY CHARMS”

MONEYBAGG YO – “BIGG FACTS”

THE INTERNET – “LA DI DA”

OMB PEEZY – “NO TIME TO WASTE”

MEREBA – “BLACK TRUCK”

LOKI FT. MADCHILD, VINNIE PAZ & THIRSTIN HOWL III – “KEEP IT MOVIN”

A$AP Rocky ft. A$AP Twelvyy & KEY! “Crazy Brazy,” Lil Duval ft. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy “Smile B*tch” & More | Daily Visuals 7.24.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: