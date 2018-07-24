Upcoming Galaxy Smartwatch “Leaked” By Samsung On Its Own Website

Samsung may have intentionally or inadvertently revealed what the follow-up to its Gear 3 smartwatch is going to look like.

Samsung has been teasing the masses when it comes to the what successor of Gear 3 would be. If there were doubts that the tech giant was not going to come out with a new wearable anytime soon, the company squashed them when it leaked a photo of the Galaxy watch on its own website. Twitter user @sugabeticme made the discovery and CNET reported on the accidental reveal before it’s quick removal.

@jetscott Read your article about the upcoming Samsung watches. Found this on their site. Looks pretty sleek, don't you think? :) pic.twitter.com/FPZ7RN6DSQ — Sarah K Sugabetic (@sugabeticme) July 23, 2018

Certainly seems like that was the watch that hasn’t been announced yet. Rose gold version, Bluetooth, 42mm. Thanks to @sugabeticme for spotting. — Scott Stein (@jetscott) July 23, 2018

As far as the design, it doesn’t stray too far from the previous model bearing a striking resemblance to the Gear S2 Classic wearable. In the leaked photo the 42 mm Galaxy Watch was sporting a rose gold finish and does seem to have a Bluetooth option hinting at smartphone connectivity. It is smaller than the Samsung Gear 3, and its bands are similar to the Gear Sport. The leak didn’t mention any other information as far as a release date or new offerings. The Galaxy Watch is rumored to be making its debut with the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th.

Whether or not Samsung meant to do this, they definitely have the tech world buzzing with the accidental exposing of the watch. Who knows it might help the company get back and start a new streak of reporting profits. Are you guys excited for the Galaxy Watch?

