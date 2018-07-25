YG Breaks Down The Gang Banger Dream Retirement Plan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.25.18
YG is known for his music, fashion and breaks down gang life for “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He had several people in his family that were in gangs, but he never got into that life. YG mentioned that when his father went to jail he got into a little bit of trouble and that wasn’t the life for him.

He spoke about people retiring from gang life and what that plan looks like. When you are 40, 50 or 60 you leave gang life, become a hustler and then turn into a businessman. That’s the retirement dream for gang bangers.

He also said death or jail is another option. YG is excited about his new album “Stay Dangerous,” which will be out in August. He also would like to do concerts and fashion shows in the future.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

