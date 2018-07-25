CLOSE
Drake & Migos Shuffle Dates For “Aubrey & The Three Migos” Tour

The tour was slated to begin on July 26 but will now kick off on August 10.

Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour

Source: Live Nation / LiveNation.com

Drake and the Migos had fans across the nation pumped with the announcement of their joint “Aubrey & Three Migos” tour. Citing some production issues, the original kickoff date of July 26 will now move a couple of weeks later, naturally causing a disruption in the tour stop’s plans.

Rolling Stone reports:

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour schedule,” a spokesperson for Drake said.

The extensive trek was set to kick off July 26th in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will now start August 10th in Kansas City, Missouri and wrap with two nights in Atlanta, Georgia, November 16th and 17th.

Most shows on the tour have been rescheduled, though new dates have not been confirmed for the two Denver concerts, and the August 20th gig in Chicago has been canceled. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, while refunds are being offered as well.

The new tour dates can be found on the flip.

Photo: Drake/Migos

