Officer Involved In Tamir Rice Shooting Received Even Weaker Punishment Than We Thought

The officers involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014 suffered little to no consequences, but now it’s being reported the minor punishment one officer received was even more minimal than we thought.
Officer Frank Garmback, who was disciplined for driving too close to Rice just seconds before he was killed, received a 10-day suspension. However, Cleveland.com was reporting his suspension was reduced to five days by arbitrator Daniel Zeiser in April.
SEE ALSO: Black Man Killed By ‘George Zimmerman 2.0’ To Be Treated Like Trayvon?
Cleveland.com discovered this information on Tuesday after an opinion Zeiser wrote was released as part of the public record. Zeiser claimed “the city incorrectly put Garmback’s disciplinary proceedings in the most serious disciplinary category — called the Group III category,” according to Clevekand.com.
The Group III category typically includes excessive uses of force or officer’s caught stealing on the job.
“Employing improper tactics, while not as serious as the conduct listed in Group III, is more than a minor violation and warrants more than a warning,” Zeiser wrote.
Therefore, his suspension was reduced to five days and no one knew until now.
Timothy Loehmann, the officer who shot and killed Rice on Nov. 22, 2014, outside of the Cudell Recreation Center was fired from the Cleveland Police Department. Not for killing Rice, but for lying on his application with the police department. According to CBS, he failed to reveal that he was fired from another police department, claiming instead that he resigned.
All of which means that there has still been no justice for Tamir Rice nearly four years later.
46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Antwon Rose Jr., 171 of 46
2. Robert Lawrence White, 412 of 46
3. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 42 of 46
43. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 43 of 46
44. Stephon Clark, 2244 of 46
45. Danny Ray Thomas, 3445 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Officer Involved In Tamir Rice Shooting Received Even Weaker Punishment Than We Thought was originally published on newsone.com