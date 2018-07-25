CLOSE
Register For A Pair Of Tickets To See The 2018 MLS All-Star Game

MLS ALL STAR GAME

Source: Major League Soccer / Radio One Atlanta

Register to win a pair of tickets to the MLS ALL-STAR game on Wednesday, August 1, 7:30 pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The best of MLS including Atlanta United’s and others face legendary Italian squad Juventus. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.com – get tickets now before they are gone.

MLS All star game

