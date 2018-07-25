CLOSE
Troy Ave “Feels,” Emmit Fenn ft. Vic Mensa “Pouring Rain” & More | Daily Visuals 7.25.18

Troy Ave takes it back to the early 90's and Emmit Fenn hooks up with Vic Mensa in the bedroom (not like that). Today's Daily Visuals

Source: NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Vic Mensa performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Troy Ave’s been making the most of his freedom before it’s put on the line and in the hands of a federal judge who’ll decide whether Ave will get shut down for a few years.

So until that day the Brooklyn rapper’s been grinding and dropping clips like a hitman and today comes through with a visual for “Feels” where he recreates the intro to The Cosby Show and plays off the whole “Pill” Cosby thing.

Vic Mensa meanwhile links up with Emmit Fenn in a bedroom where Fenn plays a piano and Mensa raps about the hardships of growing up in the hood in the clip to “Pouring Rain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta, Lil Mosey, and more.

TROY AVE – “FEELS”

EMMIT FENN FT. VIC MENSA – “POURING RAIN”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “NO BEEF”

LIL MOSEY – “NOTICED”

VALEE – “JUICE & GIN”

KAZZIE & MOLLY BRAZY – “WITH IT”

03 GREEDO – “FORTNITE”

