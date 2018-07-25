Kendrick Lamar To Appear On Next Episode of Starz’s ‘Power’

Grammy & Pulitzer Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is going to be flexing his acting chops this weekend when joins alongside 50 Cent in the hit Starz series Power.

Today (July 25th) Starz announced the Lamar would be making an appearance in “not-to-miss” episode 505 which airs this Sunday (July 29th) at 8PM/ET. Power’s executive producer spoke on K-Dot appearing on the show in the press release stating:

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power.’ Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

No details have been revealed as to the extent of Lamar’s appearance will be but one can assume possibly he will be performing in one the shows nightclub scenes. Or maybe an appearance at Tariq’s birthday celebration which takes place in the episode aptly titled “Happy Birthday.” Again that’s just a guess and we will find out what Kendrick will be doing on the show this Sunday. A teaser clip shared on YouTube could possibly be hinting at Kung Fu Kenny’s guest appearance.

Here is the official synopsis of episode 505:

“The St. Patricks celebrate Tariq’s birthday… the first time without Raina and Tasha finds a shoulder to cry on in Terry Silver. Ghost is on the outs with Tate and the Queens Child Project and discovers Dre is ready to replace him in the legitimate world, driving him toward reckless behavior. Kanan drops Tariq back at school, the two of them bonding over their shared mistrust of Ghost.”

Since its return for its fifth season July 1st, Power is enjoying even more success doubling its acquisition and viewership performance on the STARZ App over last season. VOD (video on demand) viewing is up 40% and the total average audience season over season is up 9%. We are looking to forward to see how Kendrick will be used in the show.

Make sure to catch up with show’s tense moments last week with our Power recap before this Sunday’s episode airs on Starz.

Photo: Paul Marotta / Getty

