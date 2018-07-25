Police were called to Rep. Maxine Waters’ California office on Tuesday after a package labeled addressed to “Anne Thrax,”

The suspicious package forced parts of the building to evacuate in a cautious effort to scan for hazardous materials. A Hazmat crew later determined the package was not dangerous.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD plans to open an investigation into the incident.

“There was no evidence of any dangerous substance at all,” LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez said in an interview with the Times. “They’re probably going to investigate to see where this item came from.”

Waters was first elected to congress in 1990, representing California’s congressional 43rd district since 2013.

The incident is one of many Waters has experienced including death threats and harassment. Waters has remained an outspoken opponent to Trump and his administration. She recently made headlines after speaking out against Trump’s zero tolerance family separation policy, which saw young immigrant children torn from their families in and effort to cross the border. Waters urged for “good trouble,” after several members of Trump’s administration were met by demonstrators outside of various D.C. eateries.

In response to antagonizers who issued death threats after her comments, Waters unabashedly warned that if anyone were to shoot at her that they had better “shoot straight.”

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times

Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’ Threat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

