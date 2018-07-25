How Nicki Minaj Is Planning To Boost Her Record Sales [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj will be going on tour with Future and she recently added Tekashi 6ix9ine to it. If you buy a ticket for the show she is also giving you a physical copy of her album and that will help boost sales. Headkrack mentioned a lot of people aren’t feeling her new music and we will have to see what happens.
Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour has been postponed. Drake expressed that due to production and sets they want it has to be delayed. Fans are excited about this tour and can’t wait to see their performance.
RELATED: Writer Received Death Threats After Nicki Minaj Responded To Her Tweet
RELATED: Former Drug Addict Joe Budden Says Nicki Minaj Seems To Be Using
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Hands Out 37 College Scholarships To Fans
The Latest:
- Back-to-School Start Dates for Metro-Atlanta
- Sino Brings The Heat To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]
- Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO]
- Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]
- Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]
- TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos Of Rumi & Sir Carter
- Jacquees Reveals He Will Be Dropping A Music Video For “23” Soon! [VIDEO]
- H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]
- The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party
- Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory
Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS]
Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS]
1. Jamie Foxx & Nicki MinajSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Nicki Minaj & Big SeanSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Nicki Minaj Performing With DancerSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Nicki Minaj & One Of Her DancersSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Nicki Minaj On A Plastic HorseSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Nicki Minaj & Director XSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. DJ Mustard & Nicki MinajSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. DJ Mustard With Nicki MinajSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Jamie Foxx & Nicki MinajSource:Getty 13 of 13
How Nicki Minaj Is Planning To Boost Her Record Sales [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com