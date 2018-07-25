How Nicki Minaj Is Planning To Boost Her Record Sales [EXCLUSIVE]

07.25.18
Nicki Minaj will be going on tour with Future and she recently added Tekashi 6ix9ine to it. If you buy a ticket for the show she is also giving you a physical copy of her album and that will help boost sales. Headkrack mentioned a lot of people aren’t feeling her new music and we will have to see what happens.

Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour has been postponed. Drake expressed that due to production and sets they want it has to be delayed. Fans are excited about this tour and can’t wait to see their performance.

Close