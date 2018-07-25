What’s Black Tony Doing In An Ice Cream Truck? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony needs to get his life together! He was working with this man that owned an ice cream truck to sell weed out of it and shorted Black Tony money. Black Tony stole the mans truck and is now selling ice cream.
Rickey Smiley told him to be careful because the police are going to come after him. Black Tony is frustrated because he can’t turn the music down and it was playing loudly in the background. He told Rickey he would come by the station to bring them ice cream.
