Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

| 07.26.18
Detroit rapper Geebaby has been bubbling since the top of 2018 with the success of his hit song “MILE HIGH CLUB” which is produced by Detroit’s well know producer “Helluva.”

On Wednesday he put on one of hell of show, as he performed “MILE HIGH CLUB” for the first time on the Hot’s Summer Jamz 21 Detroit festival stage!

Watch the video above to see his full performance!

