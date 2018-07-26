It’s time to shop for new backpacks. Students across the Atlanta area will head to class in the next few days. Check out the start dates below.
Friday, July 27:
- Commerce City Schools
- Jefferson City Schools
Monday, July 30:
- Henry County
- Jackson County
- Rockdale County
Wednesday, August 1:
- Atlanta City Schools
- Barrow County
- Chattooga County
- Cherokee County
- Cobb County
- Decatur City Schools
- Haralson County
- Lumpkin County
- Morgan County
- Newton County
- Oconee County
- Paulding County
- Pickens County
- Putnam County
- Walton County
Thursday, August 2:
- Buford City Schools
- Dawson County
- Floyd County
- Forsyth County
- Gordon County
- Greene County
- Marietta City Schools
Friday, August 3:
- Banks County
- Coweta County
- Madison County
- Polk County
- Union County
- Walker County
- White County
Monday, August 6:
- Butts County
- Clayton County
- DeKalb County
- Fayette County
- Fulton County
- Griffin-Spalding County
- Gwinnett County
- Heard County
- Lamar County
- Meriwether County
Tuesday, August 7:
- Clarke County
- Gilmer County
- Hall County
Wednesday, August 8:
-
- Bartow County
- Carroll County
- Douglas County
- Pike County
- Rabun County
- Whitfield County
Thursday, August 9:
-
- Troup County
Friday, August 10:
- Habersham County
- Jasper County
Wednesday, August 16:
- Franklin County
- Towns County
Back-to-School Start Dates for Metro-Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com