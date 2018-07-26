CLOSE
Back-to-School Start Dates for Metro-Atlanta

It’s time to shop for new backpacks.  Students across the Atlanta area will head to class in the next few days. Check out the start dates below.

Friday, July 27:

  • Commerce City Schools
  • Jefferson City Schools

Monday, July 30:

  • Henry County
  • Jackson County
  • Rockdale County

Wednesday, August 1:

  • Atlanta City Schools
  • Barrow County
  • Chattooga County
  • Cherokee County
  • Cobb County
  • Decatur City Schools
  • Haralson County
  • Lumpkin County
  • Morgan County
  • Newton County
  • Oconee County
  • Paulding County
  • Pickens County
  • Putnam County
  • Walton County

Thursday, August 2:

  • Buford City Schools
  • Dawson County
  • Floyd County
  • Forsyth County
  • Gordon County
  • Greene County
  • Marietta City Schools

Friday, August 3:

  • Banks County
  • Coweta County
  • Madison County
  • Polk County
  • Union County
  • Walker County
  • White County

Monday, August 6:

  • Butts County
  • Clayton County
  • DeKalb County
  • Fayette County
  • Fulton County
  • Griffin-Spalding County
  • Gwinnett County
  • Heard County
  • Lamar County
  • Meriwether County

Tuesday, August 7:

  • Clarke County
  • Gilmer County
  • Hall County

Wednesday, August 8:

    • Bartow County
    • Carroll County
    • Douglas County
    • Pike County
    • Rabun County
    • Whitfield County

Thursday, August 9:

    • Troup County

Friday, August 10:

  • Habersham County
  • Jasper County

Wednesday, August 16:

  • Franklin County
  • Towns County

