It’s time to shop for new backpacks. Students across the Atlanta area will head to class in the next few days. Check out the start dates below.

Friday, July 27:

Commerce City Schools

Jefferson City Schools

Monday, July 30:

Henry County

Jackson County

Rockdale County

Wednesday, August 1:

Atlanta City Schools

Barrow County

Chattooga County

Cherokee County

Cobb County

Decatur City Schools

Haralson County

Lumpkin County

Morgan County

Newton County

Oconee County

Paulding County

Pickens County

Putnam County

Walton County

Thursday, August 2:

Buford City Schools

Dawson County

Floyd County

Forsyth County

Gordon County

Greene County

Marietta City Schools

Friday, August 3:

Banks County

Coweta County

Madison County

Polk County

Union County

Walker County

White County

Monday, August 6:

Butts County

Clayton County

DeKalb County

Fayette County

Fulton County

Griffin-Spalding County

Gwinnett County

Heard County

Lamar County

Meriwether County

Tuesday, August 7:

Clarke County

Gilmer County

Hall County

Wednesday, August 8:

Bartow County Carroll County Douglas County Pike County Rabun County Whitfield County



Thursday, August 9:

Troup County



Friday, August 10:

Habersham County

Jasper County

Wednesday, August 16:

Franklin County

Towns County

Back-to-School Start Dates for Metro-Atlanta was originally published on majicatl.com

