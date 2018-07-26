CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on Power This Weekend

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on Power This Weekend

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kendrick Lamar Vanity Fair cover

Source: Annie Leibovitz / Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Via | VULTURE

Don’t look now but Kendrick Lamar is coming for the PEGOT (that’s Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — keep up!). Starz has announced he’ll guest star on this Sunday’s episode of Power opposite 50 Cent’s Kanan. No details are known about who, exactly, he’ll play — a “friend,” allegedly — but if we had it our way, he’ll cameo as Floyd Mayweather, 50 will break character, and further unnecessary, ridiculous, petty drama will ensue. We’ll bill you later, writers room. As 50 would say, get the strap!

READ MORE

Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on Power This Weekend was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on Power This Weekend

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close