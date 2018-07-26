YG On Why People Don’t Want To Leave California [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.26.18
YG stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new album “Stay Dangerous,” which is set to be released in August. While there he also spoke about living in California and never leaving. YG was born and raised there and has never wanted to be anywhere else.

He has houses in other states, but California has so many opportunities for him with music and acting. YG also loves the beaches, palm trees and the weather. He talked about auditioning for movies and turning several of them down.

One movie he couldn’t do he was going to play a cop and the Bloods and Crypts were doing some things he didn’t like. He looks forward to landing a role soon so that fans can see him act. YG for now will just focus on his new album and fashion.

