YG stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new album “Stay Dangerous,” which is set to be released in August. While there he also spoke about living in California and never leaving. YG was born and raised there and has never wanted to be anywhere else.

Follow @TheRSMS

He has houses in other states, but California has so many opportunities for him with music and acting. YG also loves the beaches, palm trees and the weather. He talked about auditioning for movies and turning several of them down.

RELATED: YG Tells How Things Are Going Between Him & DJ Mustard [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

One movie he couldn’t do he was going to play a cop and the Bloods and Crypts were doing some things he didn’t like. He looks forward to landing a role soon so that fans can see him act. YG for now will just focus on his new album and fashion.

RELATED: White Woman Calls Cops On California Man Listening To A Yoga CD In His Car

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Man Gunned Down By Police At A California Walmart

The Latest:

YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos] 15 photos Launch gallery YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos] 1. YG at Top Golf 1 of 15 2. YG at Top Golf 2 of 15 3. YG at Top Golf 3 of 15 4. YG at Top Golf 4 of 15 5. YG at Top Golf 5 of 15 6. YG at Top Golf 6 of 15 7. YG at Top Golf 7 of 15 8. YG at Top Golf 8 of 15 9. YG at Top Golf 9 of 15 10. YG at Top Golf 10 of 15 11. YG at Top Golf 11 of 15 12. YG at Top Golf 12 of 15 13. YG at Top Golf 13 of 15 14. YG at Top Golf 14 of 15 15. YG at Top Golf 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos] YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]

YG On Why People Don’t Want To Leave California [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com